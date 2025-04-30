Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading figures from the Irish Jewish community have expressed concern at reports that Belfast rap group group Kneecap have openly supported groups dedicated to the destruction of Israel – Hamas and Hezbollah.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after one of the group appeared to call for Conservative MPs to be killed and another appeared to shout “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” in gig footage .

The band said this week it does not support Hezbollah or Hamas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both organisations, proxies of Iran, are classed as proscribed terror organisations in the UK - and in many other countries. It is a criminal offence to support them in the UK.

Kneecap member DJ Provai reading a book of quotes from Hezbollah founder Hassan Nasrallah, from Kneecap Twitter account

Chief Rabbi of Ireland Yoni Wieder, from the Dublin Hebrew Congregation, was concerned about support for "genocidal hatred".

"Hamas is a terrorist organisation whose proud goal is the murder of Jews," he said of the band.

"They are responsible for the deadliest antisemitic massacre since the Holocaust. Hezbollah calls the Jewish presence in the Middle East a ‘cancer’ to be eradicated. To cheer for these groups, to cheer ‘Up Hamas, up Hezbollah’, is an endorsement of genocidal hatred".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irish Jew Daniel O'Dowd, spokesman for the Ireland Ireland Israel Alliance, believes that "the world is finally waking up to the true face of Kneecap beneath the tricolour balaclava".

He added: "What ‘started’ with hatred of Israel and embracing of Palestinian terrorism, ended up with explicit incitement to violence against Members of Parliament.

"This was the group that only a few months ago had – at one of their concerts – the decapitated head of a statue of King George V, ominously stating ‘remember every colony can call.’

"This is a group whose very name – ‘Kneecap’, is derived from the trademark punishment of the IRA. Their brand of divisive and incendiary politics has no place in our communities."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad