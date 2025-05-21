A member of rap group Kneecap has been charged with a terror offence, the Metropolitan Police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam O’Hanna, 27, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, has been charged over the displaying of a flag in support of Hezbollah at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north-west London, on November 21 last year, the force said.

O’Hanna, of Belfast, was charged by postal requisition and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 18, the Met said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command were made aware on April 22 of an online video from the event, the force said.