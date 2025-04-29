Kneecap blow as high-profile UK gig axed: Eden Project slot scrapped as group's apology rejected by MP families and Number 10

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kneecap have suffered another blow as a high-profile UK gig this summer has been axed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rap trio were due to play Cornwall’s Eden Project early July, but this afternoon (29th) organisers announced their show has been cancelled.

The scandal-hit rappers have already been dropped from two large festivals in Europe, while the UK’s massive Glastonbury Festival is facing increasing calls to scrap their planned performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An annual summer series of large gigs at the Eden Project, a large botanical gardens and eco-tourist attraction, regularly draw major crowds and star names.

The Eden Sessions at Cornwall's Eden Project have cancelled a planned appearance by Kneecap. Photo: The Eden Project/Facebook

This year’s Eden Sessions boast performances from Biffy Clyro, The Script and Texas – and, until today, were supposed to include Kneecap.

The cancellation comes after separate video clips of the band on stage in London surfaced, one showing a group member appearing to call for MPs to be killed, and another featuring one of the rappers shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” while wrapped in a Hezbollah flag.

An Eden Sessions spokesperson said: “Eden Sessions Limited announced today that the Kneecap show at Eden Project scheduled for July 4, 2025 has been cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ticket purchasers will be contacted directly and will be fully refunded.

Kneecap - Moglai Bap, a rare sighting of an unmasked DJ Provai, and Mo Chara - at the UK premiere of their movie at the Sundance London Film Festival in June 2024. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

“The refund process will commence from Wednesday (April 30). Refunds will be processed against the original payment cards used. Purchasers should allow six working days for funds to be received into their accounts.”

A reason for the show’s cancellation was not given.

Kneecap have always been controversial in Northern Ireland for their use of republican imagery, including the band’s signature tricolour balaclava – sported by DJ Provai, aka 36-year-old JJ O Dochartaigh.

But over the course of April the band came under scrutiny for their stance on Israel after they blazed foul-mouthed slogans attacking the country’s war in Gaza over screens at US music festival Coachella.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kneecap performing at the SSE Arena in Belfast in December 2024. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Over the last few days, a video clip from November 2023 surfaced appearing to show one member of the group saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory – kill your local MP”.

And another clip from November 2024 featured 26-year-old rapper Liam Og O hAnnaidh – stage name Mo Chara – shouting “tiocfaidh ar la, up Hamas, up Hezbollah” before walking off stage. Both Hamas and Hezbollah are proscribed organisations, making expressing support for them illegal.

The Metropolitan Police are assessing both videos to check if they show evidence of law-breaking.

The group, also including 30-year-old Naoise O Caireallain aka Moglai Bap, have since insisted they “do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They apologised for any hurt caused by the “Kill your local MP” video – but claimed it had been taken out of context and “exploited and weaponised”.

Kneecap’s apology has been rejected by the families of murdered MPs Sir David Amess and Jo Cox, as well as Number 10.