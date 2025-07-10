Belfast rap trio Kneecap have said they are "banned" from advertising one of their posters on the London Underground.

The group have been in the headlines since one of their members, who is due to appear in court next month, was accused of allegedly supporting a proscribed terrorist organisation.

On Thursday, in a social media post, they said: "We've been banned from advertising on the London Tube.

"How petty can political policing and interference get...

Kneecap's logo, as it appears on the rejected Tube poster

"After using the tube to advertise loads of times for gigs, records and our movie, all without issue.

"The below poster has been rejected because: 'It is likely to cause widespread or serious offence to reasonable members of the public on account of the product or service being advertised, the content or design of the advertisement, or by way of implication.'

"Speak out against genocide and they'll use every single angle they can to silence you."

The poster shows their logo, based on the balaclavas worn by paramilitaries during the Troubles, and reads: "Kneecap. OVO Arena Wembley, London . Thurs 18th September '25."

This performance will be their first in the capital since they supported Irish post-punk band Fontaines DC at a sold out performance in Finsbury Park on July 5.

In May, Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was charged with a terrorism offence relating to displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, during a gig in November 2024 .

Ahead of his first court date billboards appeared in London that said "More Black, More Dogs, More Irish, Mo Chara".

O hAnnaidh, 27, and his bandmates Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh were cheered by hundreds of supporters when they arrived at Westminster Magistrates' Court on June 18 .

Musicians including Nadine Shah and Gurriers have said they will attend court to support the rap group when O hAnnaidh returns on August 20 .

The group performed at Glasgow's 02 on Tuesday, in a gig which sold out in 80 seconds.

They were due to perform at TRNSMT festival in Glasgow this weekend, but their set was axed after concerns raised by police.

The musicians have repeatedly spoken out against the war in Gaza and performed to a sea of Palestinian flags during their set at Glastonbury Festival in June.

The trio followed punk duo Bob Vylan on the West Holts stage, and both acts are being investigated by Avon and Somerset Police for comments made on stage.

