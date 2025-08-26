Kneecap confirm new song release after cancelling US tour

Kneecap's Liam Og O hAnnaidh, speaks to supporters as he leaves Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he was charged with a terrorism offence on 20 August 2025.

​Belfast rap trio Kneecap have announced the release date of their latest song a day after cancelling a string of US tour dates.

The group said it would be cancelling 15 gigs on Monday because of the “proximity” of Liam Og O hAnnaidh's next court hearing in London, where prosecutors allege the 27-year-old displayed a flag in support of proscribed terror organisation Hezbollah at a London gig last year.

Yesterday, the trio, comprising O hAnnaidh, Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O'Dochartaigh, announced their new track ‘Sayonara’ would be released digitally on September 2 after performing it at festivals and gigs over the summer.

The rap group said they teamed up with Paul Hartnoll from electronic music duo Orbital for the song, which has a physical release date of October 10.

Orbital's track ‘Belfast’, which featured on their 1991 debut self-titled studio album, appears on the soundtrack of the Kneecap film, which took home a Bafta for outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer earlier in the year.

O hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, will return to Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 26, after his legal team argued the case should be thrown out because of a technical error in the way the charge was brought against him.

At the adjourned hearing in September, chief magistrate Paul Goldspring will rule on whether he has the jurisdiction to try the case.

In a social media post, the band said refunds for their US tour will be available from point of purchase, and promised they would be “sharing something very special” for their US fans next week which would mean “we can still link in with you all in October”.

The band, who formed in Belfast and released their first single in 2017, confirmed their four sold-out October shows in Canada, in Vancouver and Toronto, should go ahead as planned.

It comes after months of sold-out shows and festival performances across the country, including a set at Glastonbury Festival in June which was investigated by Avon and Somerset Police, who later said they would be taking “no further action”.

Kneecap initially hit headlines in April when footage emerged that appeared to show a band member saying ‘Kill your local MP’ at one gig and saying ‘Up Hamas, up Hezbollah’ at another.

