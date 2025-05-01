Kneecap investigated by counter terrorism officers over ‘kill your MP’ video

Kneecap performing at the SSE Arena in Belfast. Picture date: Saturday December 21, 2024.

Counter-terror police will investigate online videos allegedly showing Northern Irish rap trio Kneecap calling for the death of British MPs and shouting "up Hamas , up Hezbollah "

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "On April 22 , we were made aware of an online video believed to be from a music event in London in November 2024 . Following this, we were made aware of a further video, believed to be from another music event in London in November 2023 .

"Both videos were referred to the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit for assessment by specialist officers, who have determined there are grounds for further investigation into potential offences linked to both videos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The investigation is now being carried out by officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command and inquiries remain ongoing at this time."

Video has emerged from a November 2023 gig appearing to show one member of the trio saying: "The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP."