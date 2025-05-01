Kneecap investigated by counter terrorism officers over ‘kill your MP’ video
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "On April 22 , we were made aware of an online video believed to be from a music event in London in November 2024 . Following this, we were made aware of a further video, believed to be from another music event in London in November 2023 .
"Both videos were referred to the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit for assessment by specialist officers, who have determined there are grounds for further investigation into potential offences linked to both videos.
"The investigation is now being carried out by officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command and inquiries remain ongoing at this time."
Video has emerged from a November 2023 gig appearing to show one member of the trio saying: "The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP."
Footage from another concert in November 2024 appears to show a member of Kneecap shouting "up Hamas , up Hezbollah " - groups which are banned as terrorist organisations in the UK.
