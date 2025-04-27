Kneecap 'kill your local MP' remarks referred to counter-terror police: Belfast rap trio could face second probe over on-stage remarks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kneecap have been referred to counter-terror police for a second time, after a video surfaced featuring them stating ‘kill your local MP’ during a concert.

The footage, reportedly filmed at a London gig in 2023, also features the group stating “the only good Tory is a dead Tory”.

The group was already facing a potential probe after a video from a 2024 show in London featured a member of the band seemingly shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” – both of which are banned organisations for which it’s illegal to express support.

Counter-terror officers in the Metropolitan Police are now assessing both videos to see if Kneecap’s on-stage statements could have broken the law.

Kneecap's DJ Provai sporting the band's signature tricolour balaclava at the SSE Arena in Belfast in December 2024. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The newly-surfaced video features a member of the group stating: “We’re still under British occupation in Ireland. We still have old men in London making decisions that affect my life in Ireland – and even worse, they're f***ing Tories.

“The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

Over the last 150 years, eight British MPs have been murdered while in office, six of them by Irish republican outfits, one by a white supremacist and one by an Islamist.

One senior Tory figure, shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick MP, argued the lack of visible law enforcement action against Kneecap for their on-stage remarks backing Hamas and Hezbollah leaves the impression of two-tiered policing.

Kneecap performing at the SSE Arena in Belfast in December 2024. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

“If a band were to glorify a proscribed far-right group, action would have been taken,” he stated on X, formerly Twitter.

“It’s inexplicable discrepancies like this that create the perception of two-tier policing.”

And Israeli illusionist Uri Geller has slammed the group, labelling them “a disgrace to the music industry” and accusing Kneecap of exploiting Palestinians to get publicity.

Famed for his claimed spoon-bending psychic powers, he addressed the band directly in a social media post stating: “F*** Kneecap, in Israel no-one has heard of you anyway.

Kneecap - Mo Chara, DJ Provai and Moglai Bap - attending the Irish Film and Television Academy Awards in February. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

"You are a disgrace to the music industry. Stop exploiting Palestinians for your own self-promotion. I hope you get arrested for supporting terrorists Hamas and Hezbollah and get slung in jail where you belong. Bless Israel and bless the IDF [Israel Defence Forces].”

The group refuses to comment to the News Letter, with Kneecap’s manager – Daniel Lambert, a former Irish diplomat turned chief operating officer of Dublin premiership football team Bohemians FC – telling this newspaper: “There’s journalism and then there’s the News Letter Belfast. Nobody from Kneecap will be providing comment to your ‘paper’, ever. Free Palestine.”

But Kneecap did post a message on social media claiming they’re facing “a coordinated smear campaign” after their remarks on Israel at the Coachella festival in America this month, adding that they’re “taking action against several of these malicious efforts”.

Although the rappers have long been controversial in Northern Ireland for flirting with republican imagery, such as their signature balaclava coloured to look like the Irish flag, their Israel stand has come under scrutiny since their Coachella performance.

Kneecap pose with Gerry Adams at the August 2024 premiere of a movie made about and starring the band. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

The group blazed messages reading “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people”, “It is being enabled by the US government who arm and fund Israel despite their war crimes” and “F*** Israel. Free Palestine” across large screens during their set at the California festival, and publicly complained when the imagery was cut from livestreams. They’ve since been accused of anti-Israel hate speech.

Last year, however, the group angered many left-wing fans when, despite their frequent comments backing Palestine, they broke a boycott to play an English music festival sponsored by a company with financial ties to arms manufacturers suppling Israel’s military.