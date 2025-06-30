Kneecap: Metropolitan Police drop investigation over 'kill your local MP' remarks at concert

The west Belfast band Kneecap raps about drugs, the Troubles and the Irish language. Photo: PEADAR GILL

The Metropolitan Police has dropped an investigation into the West Belfast rap group Kneecap over comments at a London gig in which one member was apparently recorded telling the audience “kill your local MP”.

The force’s Counter Terrorism Command has probed the footage, but say they will take no further action for a number of reasons, including the length of time between the remarks being made and initial reports .

The footage, reportedly filmed at a London gig in 2023, features a member of the group apparently stating “the only good Tory is a dead Tory”.

In a separate incident, a video from a 2024 show in London featured a member of the band seemingly shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” – both of which are banned organisations for which it’s illegal to express support.

Kneecap member Liam Og O hAnnaidh appeared in court earlier this month charged over that incident – a charge he denies.

The Met Police has now said it will not proceed with the ‘kill your local MP’ case for a number of reasons, including the "time elapsed between the events in the video and the video being brought to police attention".

The statement issued to various media outlets said: "A thorough investigation has now been completed by detectives from the Counter Terrorism Command, which included interviewing an individual under caution and seeking early investigative advice from the Crown Prosecution Service.

"A range of offences were considered as part of the investigation.

"However, given the time elapsed between the events in the video and the video being brought to police attention, any potential summary only offences were beyond the statutory time limit for prosecution.

"Relevant indictable offences were considered by the investigation team and, based on all of the current evidence available, a decision has been made that no further action will be taken at this time."