Kneecap to play Ireland's own Glastonbury, Electric Picnic - after festival outrages spark another police probe into on-stage comments

Controversial rappers Kneecap are to play Ireland’s own mini-Glastonbury, Electric Picnic – despite their on-stage comments at the weekend’s festival sparking another police probe.

Avon and Somerset police on Monday (30th) confirmed “a criminal investigation is now being undertaken” into remarks Kneecap made during the Saturday afternoon appearance at the Glastonbury Festival, with a senior detective appointed to the probe.

That same day, and with a storm of negative headlines over the actions of Kneecap and the act on immediately before them, rap-punk duo Bob Vylan, the Republic of Ireland’s three-day festival Electric Picnic announced the Belfast trio as a late addition to its bill.

Six headliners were announced months ago for the event, which will see 80,000 people flock to the 600-acre grounds of stately Stradbally Hall in Co Laois, including pop queen Chappell Road, dance legend Fatboy Slim and rockers Kings Of Leon.

Electric Picnic announced Kneecap as a late addition to the bill, after a storm of outrage over their appearance at Glastonbury over the weekend.

On Monday, organisers posted pictures of Kneecap against Electric Picnic branding to their social media, along with the words: “This is going to be a special one.” It’s widely assumed they’ll be playing the main stage.

In the past the people behind the Irish festival, which costs between £21m and £25m to stage, have stated they want to be “a kind of mini-Glastonbury”.

During their Glastonbury show, Kneecap accused the UK government of enabling genocide, branded Israel “war criminals”, led the crowd in chants of “f*** Keir Starmer” and pledged to support soon to be outlawed organisation Palestine Action, which broke into an RAF base to vandalise planes.

They also appeared to invite fans to riot outside the next court appearance of rapper Liam O hAnnaidh, currently on bail for a terror charge – only to backtrack and insist they only want “love and support”.

Some of Kneecap's Glastonbury crowd sported replicas of the band's signature tricolour balaclava. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Electric Picnic’s decision to announce the booking after the wave of outrage over their Glastonbury appearance angered TUV leader Jim Allister, who accused the Irish festival of platforming “a group that thrives on glorifying republican violence and now includes a member facing charges under terrorism legislation”.

“Let’s be honest, this is not edgy. It is not art,” he said. “This is the mainstreaming of hate.

“One of Kneecap’s members is currently charged after allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag at a gig in London. That’s not youthful rebellion, that’s aligning with internationally recognised terrorist symbolism.

“Yet despite that fact, Electric Picnic has not only ignored these concerns, they’ve promoted this group to the main stage.

Kneecap pledged their support for Palestine Action, an organisation likely to be banned after breaking into an RAF base. DJ Provai unveiled a T-shirt bearing its logo. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

“At Glastonbury just days ago, a member of Kneecap called for a riot outside a court. They mocked the rule of law. They cheered for a bandmate facing terrorism charges. And they spewed vulgar political slogans, earning a police review of their set for potential incitement to violence. This is what Electric Picnic has embraced.”

The North Antrim MP went on to argue that if an equivalent group went on stage with an act “glorifying loyalist terrorism or ISIS, the public and media would rightly demand their removal – but when it’s dressed up in Irish republican chic, some suddenly call it culture”.