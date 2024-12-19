Labour ministers praise Harland & Wolff deal with Hilary Benn saying troubled firm now has a 'bright future'

​​Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn has declared that Harland & Wolff now has a “bright future”.

He was visiting the shipyard on Thursday alongside business and trade minister Sarah Jones.

Mr Benn described the deal as “great news for Belfast, for Northern Ireland, but above all for Harland & Wolff”, a company which can trace its history back to 1861.

“It’s an iconic company with a really proud history, but now it has a bright future,” he said.

Hilary Benn, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and Sarah Jones, Minister for Industry are pictured at Harland and Wolff meeting staff, including apprentice Naomi Hawthorne: photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

“Sarah and I have been walking around the yard, talking to the staff, particularly the apprentices, and as one person said to me, ‘everyone is buzzing’, because they see a bright future. Today is a day for celebration”.

Ms Jones added: “When we first came into government, this was a real worry and concern, and a lot of people have worked very hard to make sure we can support this brilliant deal today.”

Meanwhile Labour business secretary Jonathan Reynolds told reporters: “This is a huge vote of confidence in the UK.

"It is good for jobs, it’s good for national security, and it’s good for all parts of the UK.

General view of a Harland and Wolff worker

“This was a huge problem that we inherited walking into office. We have been able to broker a solution that is not just a solution to the short-term problem, but one in the best long-term interests of the UK.”

But he also indicated that, as part of the takeover, a government contract which Navantia has to build three new support ships for the Royal Navy has been renegotiated in Navantia’s favour.

The deal was originally valued at £1.6bn, and the adjustment in cost is “relatively minor given the size of that contract, which is obviously a very important one for national security”.

Officials said the renegotiated deal involved the “minimum changes necessary” to the contract.

Defence Secretary John Healey added: “This agreement keeps vital defence manufacturing in the UK and protects skilled jobs at historic shipyards across our nations.