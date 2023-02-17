Steve Reed was speaking on Friday as Rishi Sunak visited the Province to prepare the way for a possible UK/EU deal on the Protocol.

The details of any deal have yet to be revealed, though the rumours which have so far circulated – indicating that it rests mainly on a relaxation to checks on goods at Northern Irish ports – suggest the DUP will not back it.

Mr Reed’s comments are important because it will make Mr Sunak feel more confident of pushing through a deal which does not satisfy the anti-Protocol MPs on his backbenches.

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 10/2/2021: A sign on the main road on the approach to the port town of Larne port in Co. Antrim protesting against the Irish Sea border imposed by Brexit. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

There are some 355 Tory MPs in the Commons, and 196 Labour ones.

The remaining 99 are mainly SNP, LibDem and Independents.

If Mr Sunak agreed a deal that was too weak in the eyes of staunch anti-Protocol MPs, he could face a rebellion from within his own ranks, spurred on by the DUP and its eight MPs.

Having Labour support would mean he may feel less pressure to placate the harder-line anti-Protocol faction.

Mr Reed told reporters today: “We’ll wait and see what the Government is coming forward with. It’s very important for everybody in the United Kingdom that this problem is resolved. It’s a problem that is of this Government’s own making, of course.”