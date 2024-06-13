Casement Park in west Belfast has been derelict since 2013. Photo: Pacemaker

​The Labour Party appears to be ruling out urgent funding of the Casement Park rebuild if it wins the general election as expected on July 4.

With time running out on the prospect of the stadium being completed ahead of the Euro 2028 tournament, a change of government at Westminster is viewed by many as the best hope of having the multi-million pound shortfall addressed.

The west Belfast GAA ground was named as one of the ten venues that made up the UK and Ireland’s stadia list as tournament hosts, but it is currently derelict, and looks increasingly unlikely to be rebuilt in time for a final inspection by UEFA officials in 2007.

The latest suggested cost of building the new stadium has risen to more than £300 million – up from the original estimate of £77.5m.

In 2011, the Stormont executive committed £62.5 million to the project.

The Irish government has offered £40m towards the rebuild, and the GAA has said it will contribute £15m.

​Earlier this week, GAA president Jarlath Burns said he believes it is “unlikely” the new stadium will be ready to host Euro 2028, but also said he had not given up all hope.

"Casement Park is one of our main infrastructure priorities, as it is for the [NI] Executive as well, and we would urge the government, and the Executive, to come together – that the GAA has honoured all of our promises in terms of what we were asked to do,” he told the BBC.

"We would urge the Department for Community to put this on the agenda for the Executive, just to see exactly where it sits on their list of priorities,” he added.

On Thursday, the Labour Party declined to pledge the required funding.

“The Conservatives promised Casement Park would be built in time for the Euros but as the UEFA deadline has approached, they have dithered and delayed.

"Any incoming government will have to understand what the costs now are, what is deliverable with partners and to what timetable,” a party spokesperson said.