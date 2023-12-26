​Labour has been warned to end its "running attack" on rural communities, as tens of thousands of people are set to gather for Boxing Day hunt parades.

Riders and hounds take part in the Kennels Lanarkshire & Renfrewshire meet in Houston, Scotland during 2021. Labour has been warned to end its "running attack" on rural communities as tens of thousands of people are set to gather for Boxing Day hunt parades. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Sir Keir Starmer's party, which is widely tipped to win the next general election, has in the past called for "loopholes" in hunting legislation to be closed.

It comes amid warnings from campaigners that trail hunting, where a scent is laid for hounds to follow, is being used as a "smokescreen" for the illegal hunting of foxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fox hunting was banned in England and Wales following the introduction of the Hunting Act 2004, which came into force a year later.

The Countryside Alliance, which campaigns for the return of the bloodsport, has urged Labour to abandon any plans to re-open the issue of hunting with new legal reforms.

It comes with a general election expected at some stage in the next 12 months.

Countryside Alliance chief executive Tim Bonner called on Labour not to bring forward further legislation but instead to "right the wrongs of the past" and end its "running attack on rural communities".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Keir Starmer rightly talks about a future Labour government having respect for rural communities, but that needs to be more than just a catchphrase.

"Rural communities need to see action and that means working with them to better the countryside, rather than attacking those who live and work in it."

The organisation has said that it and the British Hound Sports Association would be ready to oppose any new restrictions.

"Ultimately the countryside doesn't want to have to have a fight over hunting again, but it will not sit back and allow itself to be bullied and become victim to a toxic culture-war," Mr Bonner said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month Labour said it is aiming to win over the rural vote by promising farmers and landowners access to cheap, clean energy, fewer food imports and a veterinary agreement with the EU.

Shadow environment secretary Steve Reed, speaking at the Country Land and Business Association conference in central London, said that Labour now has a “respectful attitude” towards rural communities in contrast with the years since 2001 when the party last secured a majority of rural seats in Parliament.

The MP for Croydon North said: “In 1997 and 2001 Labour won a majority of rural seats in Parliament.

"But since then, we became too detached from the aspirations and concerns of our rural communities. No more. Under Keir Starmer’s leadership, Labour now has a respectful attitude towards our rural communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad