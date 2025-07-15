Labour's handling of legacy means veterans minister 'may have no choice' but to quit says Doug Beattie

The veterans minister may have "no choice" but to quit over Labour's poor handling of the issue of the legacy of the Troubles, says Doug Beattie.

The former soldier and UUP leader said that Al Carns (himself an ex-Royal Marine) may be backed into a corner because "what is being proposed at the behest of the Irish government is neither balanced or fair" when it comes to dealing with the past.

Meanwhile Northern Ireland's veterans commissioner said that if the press reporting is true and Mr Carns is on the cusp of resignation, it will be no surprise, adding that it is an "open secret that the minister has grave concerns".

Mr Beattie told the News Letter tonight: "The Legacy Act was never fit for purpose.

Veterans minister Al Carns is said to be poised to resign (photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

"The fact we now have a disjointed legacy pathway, were the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland seems to cave in to every demand from the Irish Government, while not holding their feet to the fire, is beginning to become embarrassing and will lead to yet another unworkable unbalanced legacy process…

"What is clear is that the veterans minister may have no other option than to resign because what is being proposed at the behest of the Irish government is neither balanced or fair."

Veterans commissioner David Johnstone told the News Letter Al Carns is "effectively [my] line manager".

Mr Johnstone had "no idea" whether the rumours of his pending resignation are accurate, but he added: "If the newspaper reports are true than in some ways I'm not surprised.

"I think it's quite an open secret that the minister has grave concerns over aspects of the current proposals.

"I think there's two reasons for that. Number one, he's a veteran himself.

"He's been in those split-second decisions of whether to pull the trigger or not, context, and decisions to save life or take life. So I think he understands and he gets the frustration of veterans around this scrutiny on the actions of particularly special forces in Northern Ireland."

Secondly, said Mr Johnstone, the minister has been listening to "feedback" from veterans on the subject (including a meeting with NI veterans which Mr Johnstone recently brokered).

"So from my point of view I've no doubt that he gets it," said Mr Johnstone. "I know he has concerns which he has obviously articulated in terms of safeguarding for veterans."

Sir Keir Starmer’s government plans to repeal and replace the Legacy Act, brought in by the Tories in 2023.

The law essentially halted criminal and inquest investigations into Troubles incidents (something often referred to as a de facto amnesty).

It was brought in because the Tories had grown concerned about the numbers of former military personnel who were being brought before the courts.

There had been general concern among unionists in Northern Ireland in general for years about what they see as a huge imbalance on legacy, with former state forces' actions put under the microscope whilst paramilitaries escape the same degree of scrutiny.

The government's precise plans on what will replace the Legacy Act have not been made clear, but the UK government has said it is locked in "intensive bilateral discussions" with the Irish government "in an attempt to reach agreement on a joint approach to addressing legacy issues".

The Irish government wants the Legacy Act scrapped, and is suing the UK government, claiming that it breaches European human rights law.

Today's developments in the Legacy Act saga stem from an article in The Times, which reported: "The veterans minister is expected to resign over government plans to repeal the law that granted Troubles-era servicemen immunity from prosecution.

"Alistair Carns, a former Royal Marines commando, is said to have told ministers that he cannot support any proposal that would leave veterans vulnerable to criminal proceedings.

"Government sources said that Carns had made his position clear at a drop-in session for Labour MPs hosted by Hilary Benn, the Northern Ireland secretary, on Monday last week."

The Times article quoted one unnamed government source as saying "there is a huge row brewing... everyone has been left with the impression that this is a resignation matter”.

A No 10 spokesman said the government was “working in lockstep” when asked if Mr Carns agreed with Sir Keir’s approach, a No 10 spokesman said.

“The government is always working in lockstep to deal with issues such as this, and we’re working in lockstep to fix this issue and the mess that we were left.

“And as I say, we will set out a process that gives veterans and their families confidence and sets out a process that’s proportionate, that’s not malicious, that has safeguards in place, and fixes the mess that we were left with.”

He said the government was setting out a course that is “lawful with fairness at its heart” and that “we will always protect our veterans”.

