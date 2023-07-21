Lorries and goods being check at the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs checking facility in Belfast Port. Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

That was the view of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, after NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the implementation of the new post-Brexit trading arrangements will go ahead as planned in the autumn.​

Mr Heaton-Harris ruled out making any changes to the pact – or reopening negotiations with the EU – as he continues efforts to persuade the DUP to return to the devolved powersharing institutions at Stormont.

The Windsor Framework deal, struck by London and Brussels earlier this year, sought to reduce the red tape on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK while maintaining the dual market access.

However, the DUP has insisted the new accord does not go far enough to address its concerns around sovereignty and the application of EU law in NI. The party is maintaining its blockade of Stormont until it receives further legal assurances from the UK Government.

In an interview with the PA news agency, Mr Heaton-Harris said that while the government is continuing to work with the DUP to allay their concerns, the first phase of the framework would be implemented as planned this autumn.

He said: “I was very pleased to make sure that we got the Windsor Framework over the line, it got a massive vote in Parliament, it has been well endorsed. It has changed a whole host of things for the positive and it will be implemented. I think when it is implemented people will see that it works and it does what we said it is going to do. Sometimes people do need to see things working.”

Mr Heaton-Harris went on to say: “I kind of guessed it would take a reasonable period of time because there is a lack of trust, or had been a lack of trust that had built up over a number of years between unionism and the British government and that is quite a barrier to break down.”

Sir Jeffrey responded, saying he welcomes that “the Secretary of State recognises there has been a lack of trust between unionism and the UK Government”.

He said: “Trust was eroded because for too long the concerns of unionists were ignored. Then, when problems were acknowledged there have been statements and promises in plentiful supply, but a lack of any meaningful action.

“We have been very clear about what is required, and our party unanimously agreed that not only did we need to see clarification, but change and re-working are necessary to deal with some of the fundamental problems that are at the heart of our current difficulties. Progress won’t be made by either soothing words from the government or attempts to put pressure on the DUP."

At the core of the Windsor Framework is a new system for the flow of goods. Anything destined for NI from the rest of the UK will travel there as part of a green lane, with significantly fewer checks. Anything that could cross the border and enter the EU’s single market will travel through a separate red lane.

Mr Donaldson said the problems with the Windsor Framework “won’t disappear with it implementation” any more than progress was made through demands for the “rigorous implementation” of the NI Protocol.“Implementing the Framework doesn’t deal in itself with the continued implications arising from the application of some EU laws in Northern Ireland and the risk of divergence, something demonstrated just this week through the debate on parcels in Parliament where even many Conservatives recognised the problems within those plans,” he said.

“The Protocol too was voted through Parliament, but the underlying reality remains, that progress in Northern Ireland is only made with the support of unionists and nationalists. The UK Government first made a commitment to secure that three and a half years ago within NDNA (New Decade New Approach) to take steps to protect Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market.”