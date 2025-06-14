​Large police presence across Northern Ireland after week of riots

Authorities in the UK and Ireland are concerned about undocumented immigration across the open border. Irish officials and the Home Office share intelligence and conduct searches on busses and trains away from the border, as pictured here

​There will be a large policing operation across Northern Ireland this weekend following days of serious violence which saw homes, police officers and a leisure centre targeted during anti-immigration protests.

On Thursday night 22 officers were injured after rioting spread to Portadown, in scenes the local MP Carla Lockhart said were “entirely unacceptable” and undermined “legitimate” concerns about illegal immigration.

Police came under sustained attack on with heavy masonry, fireworks and beer kegs. A woman in her 50s and a man in his 30s were arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour and related offences.

Elected representatives from the town have warned that the Mini-Twelfth parade planned for today is a family event and should not be “hijacked”.

This week TUV MP Jim Allister asked the government to address the issue of illegal immigration from the EU via the Republic – saying that it had added to problems in Ballymena.

Today, the News Letter can reveal a major criminal investigation is underway into an organised crime gang suspected of trafficking Roma people into Northern Ireland – with evidence uncovered of potential fraud relating to post-Brexit immigration rules.

On Friday afternoon Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said the PSNI operation, which will include officers from Scotland, was “to reassure our communities and protect our streets”. He said he hoped the disorder was over but a policing operation had been “scaled up in anticipation” of potential further trouble.