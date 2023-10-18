Mid and East Antrim’s Alliance councillors have opposed a further delay by the borough council in making a decision on bonfire management which is now postponed until November.

Craigyhill bonfire

Bonfire management has been highlighted following the death of Larne man John Steele after a fall from the Antiville bonfire in the town in July 2022.

Mr Steele, who was in his 30s, and a father-of-two, died while helping with the building of the bonfire.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has failed to reach a decision on bonfire management since it was first placed on the agenda in January.

It was listed on the council agenda in February and March for discussion behind closed doors under legal and confidential matters with a report to follow after it was put back in January.

It was then listed in April for discussion in confidence when councillors were reminded the matter had been deferred at a number of recent meetings previously before it was agreed to be deferred until the full council meeting in June.

Minutes of last month’s council meeting say that interim chief executive Valerie Watts recommended that in order for additional planning and work being undertaken to be included, a further report be brought to the November meeting.

On the proposal of DUP Councillor Gregg McKeen it was agreed at last month’s meeting that a further report be presented to the November meeting of the borough council.