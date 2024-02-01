Latest Northern Ireland-wide public transport strike causes 'considerable disruption' laments business chief
and live on Freeview channel 276
Some 3,000 members of trade unions Unite, Siptu and GMB who are employed by Translink went on strike today, bringing all public train and bus transport across Northern Ireland to a standstill yet again.
Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said there is no justification for the planned three further days of industrial action, now that the DUP is restoring the power-sharing executive at Stormont.
Although the UK government has set aside £600 million to fund a public sector pay rise, NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has refused to allocate the money – insisting it is now the responsibility of the next executive to use the money to settle public sector pay disputes.
After months of strikes by unions last year, an unprecedented strike by virtually all public sector unions in NI took place on January 18 – pay parity with GB being a major issue of concern.
But after public transport strikes over key dates in the run up to Christmas caused severe pain for his members, Mr Roberts said the latest strike “caused considerable disruption,” once again.
He added: “The biggest challenge was obviously many of our members getting their staff who use public transport into the store.
“Many of them are asking the question – ‘why did this strike go ahead when we’re making such good political progress?’
“I hope this strike will be the last for the foreseeable future. The focus now has to be on the new ministers coming in … let’s get this pay dispute resolved.”
Adrian Kelly, a Translink worker and Unite representative in Belfast, explained why they ignored pleas to put all action on hold.
“While political events have changed and there is a possibility Stormont could be back up and running, there's no guarantee that there's going to be any money for a pay rise for transport workers.
“That's because the money set aside by Chris Heaton-Harris isn't necessarily earmarked for Translink. Translink will still be working off the budget from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), and if that budget is cut there may not be any money for a pay rise.”
While there were reports that Belfast city centre was unusually quiet yesterday as a result of the strike, the DfI defended its decision not to open up bus lanes to all traffic to ease congestion.
A spokesperson said: “Bus lanes remained operational during the industrial action for cyclists, motorcyclists, permitted taxis, any operating buses, which could include buses provided by health and education authorities, and the emergency services. Bus lane enforcement continued as normal.
“Maintaining safe spaces for cyclists and motorcyclists, as well as providing ease of access for the emergency services, is always important but even more so when traffic volumes are high.”
The Ulster Teachers’ Union says it has a mandate for three more days of strike action, depending on developments.
The Royal College of Nursing has no further dates planned for strike action.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.