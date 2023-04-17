News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
3 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
3 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
4 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
4 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
4 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

LATEST: See who you remember as key players in the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago

Key players in the Good Friday Agreement are speaking at a conference in Queen’s University in Belfast.

By Gemma Murray
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:34 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 16:18 BST

The conference is going on for three days.

Undefined: readMore
(left to right) Former US president Bill Clinton, Senator George Mitchell, Hillary Clinton and former taoiseach Bertie Ahern, attending the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement

1.

(left to right) Former US president Bill Clinton, Senator George Mitchell, Hillary Clinton and former taoiseach Bertie Ahern, attending the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement Photo: Liam McBurney

Photo Sales
Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern speaks to the media at the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Picture date: Monday April 17, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Agreement. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

2.

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern speaks to the media at the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Picture date: Monday April 17, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Agreement. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire Photo: Liam McBurney

Photo Sales
Ian Paisley Junior and Joe Kennedy III , Special Envoy for Northern Ireland, attending the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

3.

Ian Paisley Junior and Joe Kennedy III , Special Envoy for Northern Ireland, attending the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Photo: Niall Carson

Photo Sales
John de Chastelain, attending the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

4.

John de Chastelain, attending the three-day international conference at Queen's University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Photo: Niall Carson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:Belfast