Latest Tory legacy plans: DUP MP says ‘no terrorist should ever stop looking over their shoulder’

15/7/1994 Scene on Dungannon/Ballygawley Road where the IRA attacked the RUC

Like other observers, Mr Robinson (a qualified barrister) also said that more detail is needed to properly evaluate the plans.

“Ninety per cent of the deaths in the Troubles were deliberate killings by terrorists,” he said.

“Many of those terrorists have never stood in court. Those victims’ families deserve justice. No terrorist should ever be able to stop looking over their shoulder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We will be pressing the government for more detail on this bill and will continue to be a voice for innocent victims and those who stood against terrorism during those dark days.

“There can be no moral equivalence between those who perpetrated violence and those who tried to bring it to an end.