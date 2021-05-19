LCC member tells MPs he 'wouldn't rule violence off the table' if NI Protocol remains

Joel Keys, who is listed as a member of the LCC on the NIASC agenda for today's meeting, referenced North Korea and North America as examples to justify his belief that violence should remain an option.

"I am not sure if and when violence will be the answer," said Mr. Keys.

"I am just saying that I wouldn't rule it off the table."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured from left to right, David Campbell, LCC Chair, Simon Hoare, MP and Chair of NIAC and Joel Keys, LCC member.

NIASC Chair, Simon Hoare, MP replied: "Do you realise Mr. Keys that is an extremely worrying and dispiriting answer?"

"Let me make it clear," responded Mr. Keys.

"I am no fan of violence and I think it has to be an absolute last resort.

"It worries me that we could potentially reach a point in this country or in any country where the people do feel they have to defend themselves.

"If we do look across the pond at America that very basic right of self-defence is instilled in their constitution.

"And so when I talk about a point when violence could be necessary that is specifically what I am referring to."

Mr. Hoare interupted Mr. Keys to say: "North Korea is interesting, North America even more so, but we are focused on Northern Ireland."

---

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe