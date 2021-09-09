Leading Troubles victims’ group SEFF opens latest regional office

Louie Johnston (SEFF Board member and son of Const. David Johnston, murdered in Lurgan in 1997) at launch of SEFF's Lisburn office.

The Lisnaskea based group, originally founded to support victims and survivors of the Troubles in Fermanagh, has been so effective that it has expanded further afield, now running offices in London, Rathfriland, Bessbrook, Newtownstewart and supporting people right across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

This week the organisation launched its East Region Gateway service in Lisburn, the event being attended by the Victims and Survivors Service, Victims Commission, partner organisations, church and political leaders and victims and survivors themselves from across the Lisburn and wider area.

SEFF’s Director of Services Kenny Donaldson said the opening was “another milestone in the development of the SEFF organisation as we formally launch a physical office presence in the East Region of Northern Ireland”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added: “SEFF has a substantive membership within the East Region, and it was necessary for us to offer an outreach service, ensuring that victims/survivors can receive the full benefits of SEFF’s support services.

“Lisburn and the broader hinterlands is an area that has not had any real focus down the years in terms of services for victims and survivors of ‘The Troubles’. There is immense potential to service unmet need and to afford opportunities to many who have felt forgotten to belatedly have access to the support that others across Northern Ireland are able to receive”.

He said the launch was “very much a victim centred occasion” with “innocent victims and survivors of, both republican and loyalist terrorism forming the centre of the programme”.

However he acknowledged that SEFF are “not soloists” and wants to work with like minded organisations and individuals in supporting victims across the region.

MORE NEWS:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry