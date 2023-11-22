Leading victims group SEFF invites Spanish group COVITE and ETA Basque terror victims to speak at Stormont
The Victims of Terrorism Collective (COVITE), which is also celebrating 25 years of work fighting against terrorism, was formed in response to the terror campaign by ETA in the Basque region of Spain.
ETA murdered more than 820 people and wounded thousands in more than 40 years of violence.
SEFF Director Kenny Donaldson said: "In March we will be hosting a COVITE delegation, including bereaved victims, who will address the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism event in Stormont on 11 March.
"We will also be working together with COVITE on a Memory Project going forward to challenge international narratives designe to engender sympathy for terrorism.
He added: “Terrorists have always worked together across nations and continents, they have shared their deadly secrets including weaponry and knowledge around its use through training camps and they have also developed networks around seeking to dominate the narrative, propagating their heinous ideologies and methods to advance fundraising for their campaigns of violence.
“SEFF and COVITE, which each celebrate 25th Anniversaries this year, share the same values system, a principled opposition to violence and its’ use in the furtherance of or defence of a political objective."
Last month in San Sebastian in Spain, COVITE honoured SEFF with its Covite International Award for action for its 25 years of work. Previous recipients have included academics, priests, authors, journalists and activists.
Speaking about the award ceremony, Mr Donalsdon said: “Our message was clear and unambiguous to the 150 plus individuals gathered from public policy, political, academic and judicial sectors as well as directly impacted victims and survivors: Spain - Learn from our mistakes, do not put perpetrators at the centre of your Peace Process, to do so is appeasement and nothing good comes from appeasement without accountability.”
In September SEFF celebrated its 25th anniversary with a special dinner at the Royal Hotel in Cookstown, where chairman Eric Brown recounted the genesis of the organisation.
He was prompted to act after reading the text of the Belfast Agreement in 1998.
"There were pages upon pages about integrating convicted terrorists back into society but almost nothing for victims," he said.