Leading victims group SEFF is celebrating its 25th year of activism by inviting a sister organisation from Spain to address the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism at Stormont.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Victims of Terrorism Collective (COVITE), which is also celebrating 25 years of work fighting against terrorism, was formed in response to the terror campaign by ETA in the Basque region of Spain.

ETA murdered more than 820 people and wounded thousands in more than 40 years of violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SEFF Director Kenny Donaldson said: "In March we will be hosting a COVITE delegation, including bereaved victims, who will address the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism event in Stormont on 11 March.

SEFF Advocacy Manager Pete Murtagh (left) and director Kenny Donaldson receiving the COVITE International Award for action for its 25 years of work in Spain recently. Previous recipients have included academics, priests, authors, journalists and activists.

"We will also be working together with COVITE on a Memory Project going forward to challenge international narratives designe to engender sympathy for terrorism.

He added: “Terrorists have always worked together across nations and continents, they have shared their deadly secrets including weaponry and knowledge around its use through training camps and they have also developed networks around seeking to dominate the narrative, propagating their heinous ideologies and methods to advance fundraising for their campaigns of violence.

“SEFF and COVITE, which each celebrate 25th Anniversaries this year, share the same values system, a principled opposition to violence and its’ use in the furtherance of or defence of a political objective."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month in San Sebastian in Spain, COVITE honoured SEFF with its Covite International Award for action for its 25 years of work. Previous recipients have included academics, priests, authors, journalists and activists.

Supporters and staff from of the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) display their 25th anniversary memorial quilt at SEFF's 25th anniversary dinner in the Royal Hotel in Cookstown recently.

Speaking about the award ceremony, Mr Donalsdon said: “Our message was clear and unambiguous to the 150 plus individuals gathered from public policy, political, academic and judicial sectors as well as directly impacted victims and survivors: Spain - Learn from our mistakes, do not put perpetrators at the centre of your Peace Process, to do so is appeasement and nothing good comes from appeasement without accountability.”

In September SEFF celebrated its 25th anniversary with a special dinner at the Royal Hotel in Cookstown, where chairman Eric Brown recounted the genesis of the organisation.

He was prompted to act after reading the text of the Belfast Agreement in 1998.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There were pages upon pages about integrating convicted terrorists back into society but almost nothing for victims," he said.

He invited terror victims from South East Fermanagh to a local hall, where they each told their stories.

One woman said: "This is the first time I have ever spoken to people who truly understand what my family went through."

Mr Brown said: "That really filled our tanks with fuel."