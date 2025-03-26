Legal challenge planned over Irish language signs at Grand Central Station

It has been reported that the new signs will cost around £150,000

Legal action is being planned to challenge a Stormont minister's decision to erect Irish language signs at Belfast's new Grand Central Station.

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson from the Unionist Voice Policy Studies (UVPS) group, has lodged legal papers for a judicial review against the Department for Infrastructure , stating the decision was taken "without Executive approval".

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins announced earlier this week that the bilingual signage at the new £340 million station would be put in place later this year.

Ms Kimmins said Irish language would be added to wayfinding, passenger information, safety and welcome signage and ticketing machines.

It has been reported that the new signs will cost around £150,000.

The multimillion-pound station is set to become the largest integrated transport hub on the island of Ireland , with services including trains between Belfast and Dublin .

Disappointment has been expressed by the Irish language community that the station, which started opening in phases last year, did not include Irish language signage.

However, Ms Kimmins announcement has been criticised by some unionist representatives.

A statement released by Mr Bryson said the UVPS had served pre-action judicial review papers on the department "in respect of the controversial and divisive decision to act without Executive authority in imposing Irish language within the new Belfast Central station".

The statement said the decision was "clearly significant and controversial".

It added: "The legal action we have commenced seeks to compel the minister to act lawfully, which requires bringing her decision to the Executive committee for cross-community approval.

"In the absence of same, there is no lawful authority to impose the decision, and should the minister not concede on this point then we will seek an order of the High Court quashing her decision."

The Department for Infrastructure has been approached for comment.

Speaking earlier this week, Ms Kimmins said the inclusion of Irish on signs at the station would be a "hugely positive development".

She said: "This is something that reflects the thriving Irish language community in Belfast and right across our island.

"I think that is really important that we have taken that step forward."

However, TUV MLA Timothy Gaston has lodged a petition to refer the decision back to the powersharing Executive, saying the "power to stop the minister's plans" lay with MLAs.

Such petitions need the support of 30 members of the Assembly.