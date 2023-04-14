The taoiseach, speaking to reporters in Dublin following a meeting with the US president, rejected any suggestion that Mr Biden was “anti-British”.

“I don't agree with that assessment, that's certainly not my experience of President Biden or his administration,” he said.

“They're very keen to have a strong and special relationship with the United Kingdom and that, of course, goes back to their own history, and also the fact that they fought two world wars, side by side.

US President Joe Biden with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as he departs Farmleigh House, Dublin, on day three of his visit to the island of Ireland

“We should never underestimate the strength of the UK/American relationship, and I know that President Biden and his administration are committed to that special relationship, but he is somebody who identifies as Irish-American, who is proudly Irish, and takes an interest in Irish affairs, and his only interest really is to see not just peace sustained in Northern Ireland, but also ... the institutions up and running.

“Because people and politicians come and go, it's institutions that underline and make sure that democracy and freedom and prosperity last for generations.

“I don't feel he is pushing any particular agenda other than what he thinks is best for the people of Northern Ireland and the people of Ireland as a whole.”

The taoiseach would not be drawn on an Irish role in Northern Ireland if the current impasse at Stormont continues.

“Definitely something that I need to speak to the prime minister about before speaking in public, but plan A is the only plan we have at the moment, and that is to get the Good Friday Agreement working as envisaged, have the five parties form an executive – four of them want to, one doesn't,” he said.

“I think it is possible to get the DUP on board and then, not only crucially have the power-sharing institutions up and running in Northern Ireland, but also the North-South bodies which are very important too.”

Mr Varadkar also said Northern Ireland can benefit from US investment if it establishes political stability.

“I think what's envisaged is investment by the US private sector, by American companies in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“I think if there is stability in Northern Ireland, if there's predictability about the trading arrangements and the political situation there, Northern Ireland can benefit from that investment too.”

Earlier, Home Office minister Chris Philp echoed the president's remarks on power-sharing in Belfast on Wednesday, saying political parties in Northern Ireland should “get around the table” to bring an end to the deadlock.

He described the Windsor Framework as a “huge step forward” by the UK government which helped to remove obstacles to restoring the executive.

The minister told Sky News: “That was a huge step forward by the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when he got that Windsor Framework agreed with the European Union just a few weeks ago. So those obstacles we feel have now been removed. So we agree with President Biden, we think the parties should get around the table, restore the power-sharing arrangements."

Mr Philp added that Mr Biden's remarks that the return of power-sharing could unlock new investment were “interesting” and made the case for ending the current paralysis “really strong”.

In his speech to Ulster University, Mr Biden expressed the hope of a return to power-sharing at Stormont, saying a stable devolved government could deliver an economic windfall for the province.

“As a friend, I hope it’s not too presumptuous for me to say that I believe the democratic institutions established in the Good Friday Agreement remain critical for the future of Northern Ireland,” the president said.

“It’s a decision for you to make, not for me to make, but it seems to me they are related.”