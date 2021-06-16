Leo Varadkar Irish unity plan: Range of unionists explain why they are not convinced by Fine Gael leader

Leo Varadkar has told the Fine Gael party that Irish reunification should be the party’s “mission” and that it can happen in his lifetime.

Speaking at the party’s Ard Fheis on Tuesday night, the Fine Gael leader called on his party to increase its engagement with NI communities.

Mr Varadkar said the “tectonic plates were shifting” in the Province and called for his party to establish a branch across the border.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PACEMAKER BELFAST 02/12/2014 Service of thanksgiving for Irish Rugby legend Jack Kyle. Trevor Ringland at the service of thanksgiving for Irish Rugby legend Jack Kyle who passed away late last week after a short illness. The Belfast man - regarded as one of Ireland's best ever rugby players - was a talented fly-half who won 46 caps for Ireland and six for the British and Irish Lions. The former Ulster, Ireland and British and Irish Lions fly-half passed away on Thursday night. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

He added: “We should be proud to say that unification is something we aspire to. It should be part of our mission as a party to work towards it.”

DUP MP Ian Paisley said his “latest poisonous outburst is all about whipping up fear and anxiety on NI”. He accused Mr Varadkar of spreading disinformation about the border during Brexit negotiations, and now trying to ‘up the anti’ on Irish unification, which he said would damage NI’s economy. He added: “Frankly, Leo’s little state - a tax haven economy for rich US corporations - cannot financially support the needs of NI.”

PUP councillor John Kyle believes people in the south will have much more pressing matters than Irish unity. “The continuing housing crisis which he neglected while Taoiseach or the state of the Irish health care system seem more pressing,” he said. “In Northern Ireland the last thing we need is Fine Gael agitating for Irish Unity. It is not in the interests of north or south and will further undermine the Good Friday Agreement and the peace process.”

Former Presbyterian moderator, Rev Norman Hamilton, said that as “an all-Island Christian first and a unionist second” it is important to have clearly spelt out policies.

“The floating of ideas is insufficient given the difficulties that the last number of years and even the current situation is storing up in Northern Ireland. There is no point putting ideas out there unless they are substantively worked through.”

Special envoy to the US, Trevor Ringland, said that the NI Life and Times Survey shows some 83% of people were happy with NI. “We owe it to future generations that, no matter what, those who have a pro-union position promote a Northern Ireland for all,” he said. He urged unionists and nationalists to create “great relations across the island and between these islands” which he said is the only proper basis to maintain the constitutional position - or to change it.

Loyalist Jamie Bryson said Mr Varadkar appears intent on “fuelling loyalist discontent”. He added: “He has even managed to turn loyalists who were amenable to working with the Irish Government entirely hostile. It seems he places his hyper-nationalism and relentless desire to see the imposition of an economic United Ireland -via the Protocol - against the will of unionists and above peace.”

Mr Varadkar called for a Fine Gael branch in the Province to increase engagement. “Not with a view to contesting elections, but with a view to recruiting members and building networks with like-minded people including those in other parties,” he added.

He called for Fine Gael to develop its own vision of what reunification will look like, one that can appeal to middle-ground voters.

He said: “We know the crude vision espoused by Sinn Fein, it’s not an inclusive one – a cold form of republicanism, socialist, narrow nationalism, protectionist, anti-British, euro-critical, ourselves alone, 50% plus one and nobody else is needed. That is not a 21st-century vision. Our vision should be different.”

Mr Varadkar said consideration would have to given to what changes will be needed to government, titles and symbols in a new Ireland.

He suggested that a new Senate could be established “to strengthen the representation of minorities, the role and status of our languages, a new and closer relationship with the United Kingdom”.

He also suggested that separate systems could be maintained in some areas, such as education and law, saying “unification is not assimilation”.

But former DUP MP Emma Little-Pengelly described the comments as “mad stuff”.

She tweeted: “Well, this is useful (not) at a time of huge concern and anger on the ground across all shades of Unionism about the Protocol, and while Unionism is trying hard to ensure a peaceful summer despite significant unrest. Mad stuff.”

MORE NEWS:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe