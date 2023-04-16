News you can trust since 1737
Let Women Speak event involving Kellie-Jay Keen, also known as Posie Parker: Police form line between rival transgender debate demos in Belfast

Protesters on both sides of the transgender debate have staged rival demonstrations in Belfast, with dozens of police officers dividing the rallies.

By PA reporter
Published 16th Apr 2023, 17:49 BST- 1 min read

Hundreds of people gathered in the Donegall Quay area of the city centre on Sunday afternoon for the two events.

Controversial women's rights activist Kellie-Jay Keen, also known as Posie Parker, addressed the Let Women Speak demonstration beside the city's "Big Fish" landmark.

Father Ted creator Graham Linehan, also a vocal critic of aspects of the trans rights movement, was among those who attended that event.

Women's rights activist 'Posie Parker' (real name Kellie-Jay Keen) during a Let Women Speak rally in BelfastWomen's rights activist 'Posie Parker' (real name Kellie-Jay Keen) during a Let Women Speak rally in Belfast
Nearby, several LGBT+ groups assembled for a counter rally.

More than 50 police officers formed a line between the demonstrations, as loud music was played and participants on both sides chanted and waved flags and placards.

Ms Keen told the crowd at the Let Women Speak event: "I know for many of you it has taken a lot of your big girl pants to come out here, because it is really genuinely intimidating."

John O'Doherty, director of LGBT+ support group the Rainbow Project, took part in the trans rights demonstration.

People during a Let Women Speak rally in BelfastPeople during a Let Women Speak rally in Belfast
"We're here today to ensure that every trans and non-binary person in Northern Ireland knows that they're welcome and there is a community here waiting to embrace them and the hatred being shared by the other demonstration today is not reflective of the people in Northern Ireland," he said.

Father Ted creator Graham Linehan during a Let Women Speak rally in BelfastFather Ted creator Graham Linehan during a Let Women Speak rally in Belfast
Trans rights protestors counter-protest a Let Women Speak rally in BelfastTrans rights protestors counter-protest a Let Women Speak rally in Belfast
