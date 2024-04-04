Levelling up minister says he genuinely believes Northern Ireland has 'the best of both worlds'

Levelling up minister Jacob Young on a visit to the FE McWilliam gallery in Banbridge, which has benefited from the UK government's Levelling Up fund.

The minister visited projects in Banbridge, Belfast and Bushmills yesterday, which have benefitted from the Levelling Up Fund, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the Community Ownership Fund.

After visiting the FE McWilliam gallery in Banbridge, he said the UK government money would enable it to expand and attract more visitors, adding: “The local economy will benefit from that, tourism in the area will benefit – and ultimately this will help support the communities in NI which is what the levelling up fund is all about”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said the government has invested more than 400 million pounds in levelling up funding since 2019.

Levelling Up minister Jacob Young - pictured here with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - is in Northern Ireland today visiting projects funded by the UK government. Photo: Ian Forsyth/PA Wire

“In addition to that, our commitment when the NI Executive was restored with the more than £3bn financial package for the new executive demonstrates that the UK government is absolutely committed to investing in communities in NI and helping them reap the rewards of levelling up just as much as anywhere else in the UK”.

Mr Young said because of government projects and the Windsor Framework, “Northern Ireland is actually one of the best places in the United Kingdom to do business. They almost benefit from the best of both worlds”.

The News Letter pointed out to the minister the reality of supply chain disruption, the reorientation of trade towards the EU and the fact that manufacturing goods go through the red lane – and asked if he felt the current trade arrangements are ideal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister Young said “In the long term, we want to see the economy of NI continue to grow. And that’s why we have an enhanced investment zone in NI. To ensure that the businesses that invest here are supported and are able to grow.

“Through the Windsor Framework, businesses that invest in NI have access to the internal market of the UK and the internal market of the EU as well. So I genuinely believe it is the best of both worlds for NI and it means that in this great part of our United Kingdom it will see the economy grow in the years and decades ahead”.

Asked if it would not be simpler for the government to admit that there is still a border in the Irish Sea and avoid confusion and uncertainty for the public and businesses, he said: “What my message is to the people of Northern Ireland is that the UK government is absolutely committed to ensure the economy continues to grow here… and that we are able to invest in our private sector in NI and ensure that it is robust and that it’s employing people locally. And that local people have the opportunities to get on in life in NI. That should be our primary focus. Whatever we can to to help ensure the economy does thrive here, that’s what the UK government is focused on doing”.