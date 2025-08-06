LGBTQIA+ Hub in Belfast 'an attempt to embed ideology into public square' says councillor

Belfast City Council is attempting to "embed ideology into the public square" with its new planned LGBTQIA+ Hub, a councillor has claimed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ron McDowell made the comments amid renewed focus on LGBTQIA+ issues in the city following a number of news stories.

These included articles about the recent 2025 Belfast Pride parade, from which political parties were banned unless they agreed to support giving puberty blockers to children who say they are transgender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, there have been several stories following on from the News Letter's revelation that Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has committed an extra £806,000 to expand Belfast's trans NHS services, and that children as young as five have been accepted as patients to these services in the past.

An image of 2 Royal Avenue (from the Discover Northern Ireland website) - the proposed site of the council's LGBTQIA+ Hub

The TUV has spoken out about these developments, and now the party’s deputy leader Mr McDowell has spoken out against the idea of the trans/gay hub too.

It comes after the News Letter reported earlier in July that the council had attempted to hide the projected costs of the hub on the grounds that it “would prejudice the commercial interests of the council”.

But it botched the redactions, leaving the sums visible.

A 2023 feasibility study estimated that its “capital cost” (the amount to build/refurbish/equip it) “could range from £0.5m to £10m” followed by a possible annual subsidy of £70,000.

The council has not given a more up-to-date estimate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hub idea involves making much of 2 Royal Avenue, a listed building in the city centre, into the headquarters of several activist groups.

Mr McDowell said: “It is increasingly clear that Belfast City Council is being used to advance a one-sided ideological agenda under the guise of 'inclusion' and 'equality'.

“The proposed hub – backed by public funding and located in a prime city centre site which is an extremely valuable asset – is not about providing services, but about embedding ideology into the public square with ratepayer support.

“At a time when basic public services are under strain, it is astonishing that such significant sums could be committed to a project with such obvious ideological overtones – and yet we are told the public must not know how much it will cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The refusal by Belfast City Council to release cost estimates for this project smacks of contempt for transparency and accountability.

“Ratepayers have a right to know where their money is going – especially when it concerns a political and moral agenda many do not support.

“The TUV has been consistent and clear: we oppose the misuse of public funds to promote radical gender ideology and wokeism generally.

“Ratepayers should not be expected to bankroll the permanent promotion of contested and controversial views on sex and gender and especially without full public disclosure of the costs involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast City Council said: “Belfast City Council is currently procuring design teams for all its PEACEPLUS projects, including the LGBTQIA+ hub.