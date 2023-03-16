News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
2 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
2 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans
3 hours ago ‘New’ Great British Bake Off presenter is ‘great choice’
7 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
7 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses

Liam Neeson: A united Ireland will happen if everyone is appeased

Liam Neeson has said he thinks a united Ireland “will happen” if all sides are appeased.

By Roderick McMurray
Published 16th Mar 2023, 22:30 GMT- 1 min read

The Hollywood star, 70, who grew up in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, said Protestant and Catholic voices have to be heard.

Speaking to Sky’s Beth Rigby Interviews, the Taken actor said: “I think it will happen but, you know, everybody has to be appeased.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Protestants in the north of Ireland have a strong voice.

Most Popular

“I hear them, I know where they’re coming from, and they have to be respected.

“If there’s going to be a united Ireland, their voice has to be heard and they have to be represented, if a united Ireland comes about.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Neeson told of theatres receiving bomb threats while he was working as a stage actor.

The actor also said the Good Friday Agreement, signed on April 10 1998 to bring an end to the Troubles, was “an extraordinary achievement”.

Actor Liam Neeson has said he thinks a united Ireland “will happen” if all sides are appeased
Actor Liam Neeson has said he thinks a united Ireland “will happen” if all sides are appeased
Actor Liam Neeson has said he thinks a united Ireland “will happen” if all sides are appeased

He went on: “There was just a feeling in the air, you know, of change – and change for good.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

See also:

Windsor Framework: DUP re-states doubts about the deal ahead of major vote as TUV wonders if Rishi Sunak is 'running away from a real debate'

St Patrick's Day 2023: The list of flute band parades happening on Friday involving thousands of marchers

IrelandHollywoodNorthern IrelandProtestantSky