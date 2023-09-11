News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Lisburn and Castlereagh bin collections: Council to meet AgeNI over concerns that new policy will impact the elderly

Lisburn And Castlereagh Council is to meet with AgeNI next week over the possible impact on elderly people from the local authority’s proposed new bin policy.
By Donal McMahon
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

LCCC recently opened up a public consultation period on its kerbside collection policy after concerns were raised by a number of charities on equality and environmental issues.

The policy, which was decided behind closed doors in council, has also seen DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson calling for people to make their voices heard, with 1,400 responses to date.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, DUP chairperson of the LCCC environment committee, Caleb McCready, raising his concerns for the elderly in the council chamber, said: “There may be a lot of people who have not been able to get involved in the consultation at this time.

Bin concerns to be raisedBin concerns to be raised
Bin concerns to be raised
Most Popular

“I am thinking of the elderly, who in many cases have no access to online consultations.”

A council officer responded: “To date we have had 1,400 responses and have contacted 190 groups.“We also have a planned dedicated meeting with AgeNI next week.” Age NI chief executive, Linda Robinson has previously outlined issues around the policy, which would see larger recycling and smaller household waste bins.

She said: “Older people have expressed how they have been disappointed to hear the news of change and are concerned their voice has been absent from decision making.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They are particularly concerned that the design of the new bin will not be suitable as its considerably larger than the current system they have and feel they will not be able to handle it.

“We are seeking information regarding the consultation on the design of the new system and what feedback was sought from older people and those with a disability who will find the new design more challenging.”

Meanwhile, Castlereagh Alliance Alderman, Martin Gregg told the LCCC chamber, that he was confident fears over the kerbside collection policy would be put at ease.

He said: “I have been to a number of the public consultation meetings and people are largely content, even those who previously had concerns.

“They are seeing that a sensible conclusion on the policy has been made.

“I am now looking forward to the end of the consultation and the roll out of the business case.”

Related topics:LCCCLisburnJeffrey DonaldsonDUP