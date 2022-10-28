The Northern Ireland residency of King Charles III is to create a special celebration group ahead of the monarch’s coronation despite opposition from Sinn Fein.The request was made at the full council meeting of Lisburn and Castlereagh City (LCCC) this week. The council group will be in a position to consider funding for street parties as well as official council celebrations for the new King across the district including his local residency of Royal Hillsborough.

However, those against the motion raised concerns over the cost of living crisis and where the finances would be found for the celebrations next May.Sinn Fein Killultagh councillor, Gary McCleave raising his objections said: “As republicans, our position with the monarchy has been well documented, but we are concerned that at a time when people are going through a cost of living crisis, that we should not be looking the ratepayers to foot more bills.

“There was a large sum of money already spent on the jubilee (Queen Elizabeth II’s).“People are really struggling and having to go to foodbanks.“If parts of the community want to celebrate the coronation that’s fine, but don’t force all the ratepayers to pay for it.”

His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort at Hillsborough after the death of the Queen

The successful DUP motion by Cllr Sharon Skillen will now generate a working group to allocate and record finances for a community celebration of the British monarch taking the Throne next yearThe Castlereagh East rep said: “The motion passed at the council with cross-party support from all apart from Sinn Fein.“This will not be the same as Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in terms of spend.