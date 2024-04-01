Lisburn could get statue of anti-slavery campaigner who only paid a 'fleeting visit' to the city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has approved a motion to undertake a feasibility study to pay tribute to 19th century abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

However, the debate in chambers fell short of full approval for a statue with some councillors highlighting a similar Douglass memorial in Belfast.

DUP Councillor, Alan Givan, said the only connection the anti-slave campaigner had with Lisburn was ‘a fleeting visit’.

He said he supported a more low key memorial such as a possible museum exhibition.“Fredrick Douglas was a formidable man in many ways,” said Councillor Givan.

“Though as I try to come to the criteria of what is needed to have a statute I look at the Ulster Historical Circle’s own criteria for its Blue Plaque memorials, and I find that Mr Douglass does not even meet it.

“Mr Douglass was not born here, he didn’t work here, he hasn’t lived here, he did a fleeting visit to Lisburn and a speech and that’s basically the sum of his connection with Lisburn.“So, there is no material connection to here at all to warrant even a Blue Plaque, let alone a statue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDLP representative, Pat Catney, who brought forward the motion, said: “Frederick Douglass addressed Lisburn First Presbyterian Church on Monday December 29, 1845 during his visit to Ireland.

“Council acknowledges that despite the district having the third highest population of an ethnic minority group in Northern Ireland there are currently few examples of public commemoration for ethnic minority people or their history.

He added: “By commemorating Fredrick Douglass it would send a clear message to the people of Lisburn and Castlereagh and of Northern Ireland, and in fact everywhere else throughout the world, that the people of Lisburn do not tolerate oppression or slavery of any kind whatsoever that could be sexual exploitation, domestic servitude, forced labour or criminal exploitation.”

The motion was supported by Sinn Fein Councillor Paul Burke who suggested a further opportunity to explore “golden nuggets of history” to develop local tours and educational visits to the council area.