Lisburn to light up for Twelfth after date was left off list despite St Patrick’s Day being included

Lisburn and Castlereagh Council offices at Lagan Valley Island.

A Northern Ireland council’s new illumination policy has been criticised for not including the Twelfth celebrations despite St Patrick’s Day being listed as an annual light up event.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) corporate committee was presented with a report on successful applications from charities and community groups to illuminate its civic centre through 2025.

The chamber heard 44 valid requests had been made and 10 annual light ups already agreed, making a total of 54 times the council’s HQ at Lagan Valley Island will be lit up in 2025.

Raising concerns, however, DUP Alderman, Allan Ewart said: “I have looked through the illumination list, I don’t see any illumination for the 12th of July. Is there any reason it is not on it? I would propose we put it on.”

A council officer told the chamber there had been no representation to propose Lagan Valley Island being illuminated for the Twelfth.

Groups were previously required to apply for an illumination throughout the year as their particular day of support drew close.

The new council policy, approved in October, provides the local authority with a full year of illumination dates to be approved at the corporate committee at the same time.

DUP representative, Thomas Beckett added: “I am glad Alderman Ewart has brought this up, for the Twelfth is in Lisburn in 2025. There will be about 20,000 to 25,000 people in Lisburn.

“Belfast City Council was lit up last year and the year before and it is not even a unionist controlled or majority chamber.”

UUP committee chairperson, Nicholas Trimble added: “There could be one slight difficulty and that is sunset will be around 9.52pm on that date, so not much of the illumination would be seen.” Putting forward an agreed proposal, Alliance Alderman, Amanda Grehan said: “Shouldn’t the Twelfth be one of our statutory illumination events?

"I can’t see what else would be happening in Northern Ireland in July. It should be included as an annual illumination, like St Paddy’s Day.”

