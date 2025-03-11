Little-Pengelly: Mandelson as US ambassador a huge opportunity for Northern Ireland

Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly with the UK's Ambassador to the United States, Lord Mandelson. Photo: DUP/PA Wire

The appointment of Peter Mandelson as the UK’s Ambassador to the USA is a “huge opportunity for Northern Ireland”, the deputy First Minister has said.

Emma Little-Pengelly met Lord Mandelson at the British Embassy in Washington, DC on Tuesday (11th).

Speaking after the meeting, Ms Little-Pengelly said the senior Labour figure’s previous work as Northern Ireland Secretary, a role he occupied from 1999 to 2001, provides a chance for the ambassador to be a “real champion” for the region.

She said: “We had a detailed and productive meeting on a wide range of issues today. This includes on ongoing international issues, the engagements in the White House coming up this week and on how better we can work together to promote Northern Ireland as part of the Embassy work in the USA.

“Lord Mandelson served as our Secretary of State and has a detailed knowledge and understanding of Northern Ireland. This provides a huge opportunity to have a real champion in Washington who will promote Northern Ireland as the UK Ambassador.

“This is particularly the case as we head towards the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

“Many from what is now Northern Ireland were the founding fathers of the United States. The potential to use our shared heritage and history as a way of promoting Northern Ireland is significant.”

Ms Little-Pengelly said she and Communities Minister Gordon Lyons will be “seeking to harness” those opportunities during their engagements in the US.