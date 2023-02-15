Live Blog: Nicola Sturgeon will stand down as First Minister of Scotland, she has announced at a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh. : As it happens
The BBC has reported that Nicola Sturgeon will stand down as First Minister of Scotland
Live updates.
Refresh to see new content
Nicola Sturgeon to resign in hastily arranged press conference, BBC reports
Key Events
- The First Minister spoke at a hastily arranged press conference from her residence at Bute House in Edinburgh at 11am
- Nicola Sturgeon has instructed the SNP to begin the process of electing a new leader and will remain in office until her successor is chosen, she told a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh.
- Nicola Sturgeon has said she knows the “time is now” for her to stand down as Scotland’s First Minister, adding that it was “right for me, for my party and for the country”.
Nicola Sturgeon has said she is looking forward to “just a new way of living life”.
As she answered questions from reporters, Ms Sturgeon said: “I’m looking forward to new opportunities, new challenges, and just a new way of living life.
“And perhaps and above all else, that’s what I’m most looking forward to, just a different way of living life, catching up with the people, the friends that I’ve not had much opportunity to spend time with. But watch this space, there is plenty more to come.”
Ireland’s premier Leo Varadkar hailed Nicola Sturgeon as a “true European”.
The Taoiseach said: “I pay tribute to Nicola Sturgeon following her decision to stand down as First Minister of Scotland.
“I had the pleasure to work with Nicola through the British Irish Council and met her on a number of occasions.
“I also welcomed her to Government Buildings in Ireland during my first tenure as Taoiseach.
“I always found Nicola a very warm person, articulate and thoughtful, and a very capable politician, who showed huge commitment to her country. She was also a true European.
“I wish Nicola and her family the very best for the future.”
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has thanked Nicola Sturgeon “for her long-standing service”, adding on Twitter: “We will continue to work closely with the @scotgov on our joint efforts to deliver for people across Scotland.”
Nicola Sturgeon said her resignation as Scotland’s First Minister “frees the SNP” on the issue of Scottish independence “to choose the path it believes to be the right one without worrying about the perceived implications for my leadership”.
Nicola Sturgeon has announced she will stand down as First Minister after eight years, arguing that resigning is the best step for herself, her party and for Scotland.
In a shock announcement, the SNP leader told a press conference on Wednesday that she believes it is the “time is now” to stand aside but denied she is reacting to “short-term pressures” after a series of political setbacks.
The longest serving – and first female – First Minister said from her residence at Bute House in Edinburgh that she will remain in office while the SNP select her successor.
“Since my very first moments in the job I have believed a part of serving well would be to know almost instinctively when the time is right to make way for someone else,” she said.
“In my head and in my heart I know that time is now. That it’s right for me, for my party and my country.”
Ms Sturgeon, who guided the nation through the coronavirus pandemic and led the SNP to repeated election victories at UK, Scottish and local level, acknowledged the “physical and mental impact” of the role.
“If the question is can I battle on for another few months then the answer is yes, of course I can,” the 52-year-old said.
“But if the question is can I give this job everything it demands and deserves for another year. let alone for the remainder of this parliamentary term, give it every ounce of energy that it needs in the way that I have strived to do every day for the last eight years, the answer honestly is different.”
The First Minister has suffered a series of political setbacks in recent months as her Government sought to push through gender reforms, only for them to be blocked by Westminster.
She has also struggled to deal with the housing of transgender prisoners in women’s facilities after a double rapist was sent to a female jail.
Ms Sturgeon acknowledged the “choppy waters” but insisted her resignation was not in response to the “latest period of pressure”.
“This decision comes from a deeper and longer term assessment,” she said.
Ms Sturgeon had planned to fight the next general election as a de facto referendum on Scottish independence, but her exit now raises questions about the immediate future of the cause itself.
But she vowed to continue in politics and said her life-long cause of independence is “being won”.
Sir Keir Starmer will also be closely following the next steps as the rise of the SNP to the detriment of Labour has played a role in keeping the party out of power in Westminster.
Nicola Sturgeon has instructed the SNP to begin the process of electing a new leader and will remain in office until her successor is chosen, she told a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh.