Liz Truss announced as new prime minister
Liz Truss has been announced as the new leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister.
As had been widely predicted Foreign Secretary Ms Truss was chosen over Rishi Sunak in the leadership contest, winning by 81,326 votes to 60,399.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for the next prime minister to tackle problems facing the NHS and law and order as part of their new policies.
He added that he will not miss outgoing PM Boris Johnson when he leaves office today.
“It’s good for the country and he should stay gone,” he said.
In a message to the incoming prime minister, the European Commission said they would be expected to honour the NI Protocol in full.
Spokesman Eric Mamer said: “As to what we expect it is very clear, it has not changed one iota: We expect the full implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement, the Trade and Co-operation Agreement we have signed and, of course, the Irish and Northern Irish Protocol.”