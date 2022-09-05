Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As had been widely predicted Foreign Secretary Ms Truss was chosen over Rishi Sunak in the leadership contest, winning by 81,326 votes to 60,399.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for the next prime minister to tackle problems facing the NHS and law and order as part of their new policies.

He added that he will not miss outgoing PM Boris Johnson when he leaves office today.

Liz Truss has named as the winner of the leadership contest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s good for the country and he should stay gone,” he said.

In a message to the incoming prime minister, the European Commission said they would be expected to honour the NI Protocol in full.