Mr Mercer, the Plymouth Moor View MP, had appeared angry about Ms Truss’s move.

In a statement on social media, he said: “I am disappointed to leave a role I established, leading a team that I established, delivering a programme of reform for veterans that I have authored. But any Prime Minister is entitled to reward her supporters and I accept her decision.”

He warned the government against failing to live up to its promise to make the UK “the best country in the world to be a veteran by 2028”. And he said he could never act against Commonwealth soldiers and their families remaining in the UK after their service.

Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer says he will consider his future in politics after being sacked by Liz Truss. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker.

He added: “I could never cheapen my association with the sacrifice of those who defend this nation in ways I have seen far too much of, whilst simultaneously allowing them to be dragged to Northern Ireland to die alone in hotel rooms, harried to their grave by those they once fought on behalf of...”.

He added: “I have to accept that I will never possess the qualities required for enduring success in politics as it stands, and to be fair to my wonderful family, I must consider my future.”

The burden of lobbying for proper care for forces families was “extremely lonely” and came at “an enormous cost” he said, adding that he now asks those who “trade so freely on their service in elected office to now shoulder more of that duty”. He added that he would now “take some time out with my young family to consider my options”.

Defending Mr Mercer, his wife Felicity Cornelius-Mercer tweeted a picture mocking Ms Truss as a character from The Muppets television show and giving an account of Mr Mercer’s exit discussions with her.

Ms Cornelius-Mercer tweeted that her husband had asked Ms Truss: “Why would you do this, who is going to be better at this role than me, which of your mates gets the job, you promised a meritocracy?” She said the Prime Minister replied: “I can’t answer that Johnny”.

Ms Cornelius-Mercer added: “This system stinks & treats people appallingly. Best person I know sacked by an imbecile @trussliz.”

James Heappey was reappointed as defence minister and was given the role of minister for armed forces and veterans.

Defence Select Committee member and DUP East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson said: “I am sorry to see Jonny Mercer MP leave his post. No one could doubt his commitment and passion for the role. Both of us were elected at the same time and both of us served together on the Defence Committee. He was a tireless campaigner.