Liz Truss has told the King she is resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.

In a statement outside No 10 she said: “I recognise… given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.”

She has said she will stay on as Prime Minister until a successor is chosen via a leadership election to be held within the next week.

Prime Minister Liz Truss making a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, where she announced her resignation as Prime Minister. Picture date: Thursday October 20, 2022.

Speaking in Downing Street, she said: “This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady.

“We’ve agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week.

“This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plan and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security.

“I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen.

Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London.

“Thank you.”

With her husband Hugh O’Leary alongside her, Liz Truss said: “I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability.

“Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills.”

Vladimir Putin’s “illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent”.