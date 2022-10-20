Liz Truss has announced she will resign as Prime Minister
Liz Truss has announced her resignation after a chaotic 44 days in office during which she lost the confidence of Tory MPs and the public and oversaw economic turbulence.
Liz Truss has told the King she is resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.
In a statement outside No 10 she said: “I recognise… given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.”
She has said she will stay on as Prime Minister until a successor is chosen via a leadership election to be held within the next week.
Speaking in Downing Street, she said: “This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady.
“We’ve agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week.
“This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plan and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security.
“I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen.
“Thank you.”
With her husband Hugh O’Leary alongside her, Liz Truss said: “I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability.
“Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills.”
Vladimir Putin’s “illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent”.
She said the UK had been “held back for too long by low economic growth”.