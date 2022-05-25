Liz Truss: Protocol solution does not mean ‘ripping it up’

“Our proposed solution will ease frictions in GB-NI trade, protect the Single Market and the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement,” Ms Truss told the Irish Times.

“It does not mean ripping up the Protocol, but it does mean changes to the protocol itself so that it is achieving its aims of supporting the unique circumstances of Northern Ireland and the delicate balance created by the Belfast Agreement.

“While our door remains open to talks, we cannot allow any more drift or delay. Without an executive and no prospect of one until these concerns can be addressed, we need to provide reassurance to Northern Ireland that the problems with the Protocol will be fixed one way or another.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss during a visit today to McCulla Haulage, in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, to discuss the NI protocol with businesses

“The UK has a duty to take the necessary decisions to preserve peace and stability.

“That is why I have announced our intention to introduce legislation in the coming weeks.”

Ms Truss is in Belfast today to meet with businesses about the protocol and said it was the “biggest obstacle” to restoring the power-sharing institution at Stormont.

“Since June last year, we have been pushing a comprehensive and reasonable solution to deliver on our shared objectives for the Protocol,” Ms Truss told the Irish Times. “Our “green channel” proposal would be backed by a trusted trader scheme to provide the EU with real time commercial data and robust enforcement against those who do not play by the rules, giving them confidence that goods intended for Northern Ireland are not entering the Single Market.

“Our firm preference is to reach a negotiated solution. I have led six months of talks with my EU counterpart, Vice-President Maros Sefcovic to try to reach solutions on the basis of the EU’s current mandate.