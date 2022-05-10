London commits to an Irish language act in the Queen’s Speech

The proposal to deliver the Identify and Language (Northern Ireland) Bill’ was contained in a longer 134 plus page version of the Queen’s Speech today at Westminster.

Prince Charles on behalf of the Queen delivered a truncated version of the longer speech in which he did not make specific references to the Language Act.

In the longer version of the speech the government’s plans include the creation of “two new Commissioners who will be appointed by the First Minister and deputy First Minister acting jointly”.

In the full speech the government states that “In view of the Executive’s inaction in bringing forward legislation to deliver on the identity and language commitments, the UK government has committed to do so.”

Each commissioner will represent the interest of Irish and Ulster Scots speakers.

According to the Queen’s Speech the new Irish Language Commission will “protect and enhance the use of the Irish Language and develop a set of best practice stands for public authorities in Northern Ireland”.

The bill will also establish a “new Office of Identity and Cultural Expression that will provide guidance for public authorities on a series of national and cultural identity principles set out in the New Decade, New Approach Deal”.

It will also place “a duty on the Northern Ireland Department of Education to encourage and facilitate the use and understanding of Ulster Scots in the education system”.