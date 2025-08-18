The PSNI is treating the burning of Union Flags and Poppy Wreaths on bonfires in Londonderry in recent days as hate crimes.

It is also reported that a replica flag belonging to the Apprentice Boys of Derry was burned after being stolen from St Columb's Cathedral in the city.

The towering pyres in the Bogside and Creggan areas made headlines after being adorned with Union flags, Israel flags, poppy wreaths and other emblems.

The names of a child who died in a drowning tragedy and a former senior detective who was shot and seriously injured by dissident republicans appeared on the bonfire in Creggan

A bonfire in Meenan Square, in the bogside area of Derry City, Co Londonderry, which is traditionally torched on August 15 to mark a Catholic feast day celebrating the assumption of the Virgin Mary into heaven and to mark internment. Picture date: Friday August 15, 2025.

At the Meenan Square bonfire in the Bogside, organisers placed a Parachute Regiment flag, as well as flags with the images of King Charles and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The bonfires were lit on Friday night; police said rioters threw bottles at officers in Bishop Street and on the city walls in the same evening. There were no reports of any injuries and no arrests.

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly said efforts to have the Apprentice Boys' flag returned had failed and he believed it was burnt on the fire, the BBC reported.

The flag was presented to the dean of the cathedral by the Apprentice Boys earlier this month

The bonfire in Meenan Square, in the bogside area of Derry City, Co. Londonderry before it was lit on Friday August 15, 2025.

Apprentice Boys' governor William Walker said it was "hard to believe that anyone would enter the grounds of a church to steal anything".

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “No arrests have been made at this time, however, in relation to some of the material placed on the bonfires in Creggan and The Bogside - including different flags and a number of wreaths - these are being investigated as sectarian hate crimes and sectarian hate incidents. Enquiries are ongoing, and all offences will be investigated accordingly.

“While there was no direct engagement with any representative of the bonfire builders, police – while not the lead agency - engaged with partners, the landowner and community representatives to address public safety issues.”

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton said the crimson Apprentice Boys flag held deep significance.

A flag with an image of King Charles was burnt on the Bogside bonfire. Photo: PA

"During the siege, the original flag was soaked in blood, giving its crimson colour and was flown as a sign of defiance,” he told the News Letter.

"The theft is not only a direct attack on an important part of the heritage of Londonderry, but it was also taken from a place of worship. Those responsible clearly have no respect for their neighbours in the city.

"The flags, poppy wreaths and placards bearing names of individuals all appear deliberately calculated to cause both hurt and offence.

He added: “The burning of flags and emblems is wrong, regardless of the bonfire. I certainly would encourage those within the unionist community not to be dragged into such behaviour but to ensure that bonfires lit to mark the 11th July for example are focused on the positive community and cultural celebration.”

Earlier, First Minister Michelle O’Neill said there was no place for the burning of flags or emblems and that the overwhelming majority of people want a “better future for their children and grandchildren, free from sectarianism and hate”.

Bonfires were traditionally lit nationalist areas to mark the anniversary of internment during the Troubles.