Londonderry event tonight honouring the former SDLP deputy leader Brid Rodgers

An event is taking place in Londonderry’s Guildhall tonight in honour of Brid Rodgers.

The former Upper Bann MLA was deputy leader of the SDLP from 2001 to 2004 and had been involved in the talks which culminated in the Good Friday Agreement.

She is celebrating her 90th birthday.

The John and Pat Hume Foundation is hosting a gathering this evening at 6.30pm to mark the milestone.

Brid Rodgers pictured on the Garvaghy Road in Portadown in 1998: Pic Paul Faith/Pacemaker for Der Spiegel

The event promises “to recognise and celebrate the extraordinary role” the Donegal native played as “a leader for peaceful change, from civil rights to peacebuilding and from the Good Friday Agreement to government”.

The event begins at 6.30pm, and includes music, readings, panel discussions, an address by former Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney, and a presentation to Brid Rodgers herself.

In a statement marking the occasion, Irish president Michael D Higgins said of the former Stormont farming minister (who also served in the Dublin Seanad in the 1980s): “Your contribution to the peace process, and to the wider work of nation building in the most inclusive and ethical sense, carried out with such determination and integrity, have been profound, leaving an enduring legacy that contributes to shape the society we strive to build – one founded on respect, understanding, and the recognition of our shared humanity, or as John Hume put it, to ensuring that our young people grew up in a different society – one that leaves violence behind, that is sectarian free and democratic.”

UUP leader Mike Nesbitt MLA said: “I have nothing but respect for Brid. Negotiating peace was a massive challenge for the many men involved.

"Having your opinion heard as a woman wasn’t just harder; for some, it was nearly impossible.

"Yet Brid found herself in a leadership role, not only in the ultimately successful negotiations that led to the 1998 Agreement, but thereafter as a minister in the original Northern Ireland Executive.

"Other politicians might be described as shooting stars or even supernovas. Brid’s career was truly stellar in nature.”

And a statement from taoiseach Michael Martin said: “February is the month we celebrate Brigid or Bríd, a name that can be translated as strength, power and life. It is also a time when we honour especially the achievement of women across the island.

"It is particularly fitting that therefore on this February evening to honour the contribution of a most cherished and valued Bríd, Bríd Rodgers…you have more than lived up to your namesake through your dedication to public service and to social justice you have made this island a better fairer place for all of our people.”

Current SDLP leader Claire Hanna said: “Bríd was one of the few women involved the Good Friday Agreement at a senior level, providing some much-needed perspective, and also served as a Minister in the nascent Stormont Executive.