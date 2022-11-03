Londonderry nationalists could yet choose benefits of UK over united Ireland, senators told

Derek Moore - Londonderry community worker

The claim was made by a unionist community leader from the Fountain area of city while addressing senators in the Oireachtas during a discussion on the Constitutional Future of the Island of Ireland.

Derek Moore, coordinator of the North West Cultural Partnership (NWCP), said that while nationalists had a “great symbol of Derry” in Free Derry Corner, its residents also enjoyed all the free benefits of living in the United Kingdom.

As a resident of an overwhelmingly nationalist/republican city, Mr Moore said he already lives in a “microcosm of what a united Ireland could look like,” but one with the benefits of UK citizenship.

Arguing against any moves towards a united Ireland, Mr Moore said: “We have a great symbol in Derry, which I am sure everybody knows. It is on the side of a gable wall and states, ‘You are now entering Free Derry’.

“That probably sums up how Derry people and many people in Northern Ireland think. Everything is free, including health, education and all the things we want. They are free.

"Why would we want to change that lifestyle? Why would nationalists want to change that lifestyle?”

Mr Moore said: “Living in Londonderry, I feel at times that I live in a united Ireland, but it is one with obvious advantages such as the support of the British economy. Derry is a microcosm of what a united Ireland could look like.

"We replaced a unionist council in the 1970s, which was blamed for every discrimination under the sun, with a nationalist one. I cannot tell the committee whether the unionists were discriminating or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Much has been said about that. I was born into a working-class family. For me, it was a class issue, not one of Protestants or Catholics.

“Derry has endured the euphoria of power exercised by the natural majority in the city, who removed their neighbours completely from the city side during what we commonly call the exodus.