Long-standing loyal order figure says 'time is near when I'll have to step down after three decades'

Billy Moore, the long-standing general secretary of the Apprentice Boys, was speaking to the News Letter about it in the run-up to a massive day of parades on Easter Monday in Cookstown.

It just happens that the day will fall on April 10 – the official 25th 'birthday' of the Good Friday Agreement.

This, he said, “will be the first major procession of the year”.

But could Easter 2023 be his last as general secretary?

“I've been 30 years as general secretary,” said the 67-year-old, who has been a member of the Apprentice Boys since September 1971, when he was aged 16.

He is also a member of the Orange Order and Royal Black Institution, though does not hold high office in either.

“Time to retire I think, isn't it? It's getting close.

Billy Moore has been general secretary of the Apprentice Boys for 30 years

“I think obviously no-one can go on forever, unfortunately, and obviously there comes a time when you've got to know when to sort of relinquish the reins and allow younger blood to come in and take over.

“That might not be in the too distant future.

“I'm not getting any younger. The years march on.

“But not just yet. It's not going to happen tomorrow or next week. But as I said: you don't go on forever.

“We're not making any rash decisions or knee-jerk decisions, but I think it's common sense and common knowledge no individual goes on for ever.”

He added, jokingly: “There comes a time you have to say 'I have done my bit – and now it's time to sit in the back corner and criticise everyone else'!”

When it comes to this year's parading season, which he regards as beginning on St Patrick's Day, he said: “We've our main parade on Easter Monday in Cookstown, so that'll be the first major procession of the year.

“That'll be certainly a day to look forward to, and if the weather is kind to us hopefully it'll be equally as good as last year.

“Last year we had a phenomenal turnout in Belfast, when we paraded from Woodvale Park to Sandy Row – it was an exceptional day, with thousands of spectators along the parade route.

“Cookstown's a rural setting obviously but we hope it'll attract the same number of spectators, members and bands.

“We're hoping for round about 50 bands, and 5,000 members of the association, then hopefully many spectators.

“We look forward to an exceptional day.”

The Apprentice Boys was founded in 1814, making it the youngest of the big three loyal orders (the Orange Order was formed in 1795, and the Royal Black in 1797; though the much smaller Independent Orange Order was formed in 1903).

The Apprentice Boys has roughly 10,000 members, with branches as far afield as Canada and Australia.

