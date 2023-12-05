The Foreign Secretary said that while he had nothing to do with negotiating the Windsor Framework, the deal was a “superb negotiation” and had moved the EU from its position that it would never re-open the Withdrawal Agreement.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron speaking during his first monthly question time in the House of Lords. Photo: House of Lords/UK Parliament/PA Wirent/PA Wire

Responding to a question from Baroness Kate Hoey, the former PM backed the Irish Sea border arrangements – saying the Windsor deal had achieved a number of important concessions from the European Union.

"I had nothing to do with negotiating the Windsor Framework – so I can say this with true meaning. I think it was a superb negotiation. The EU said it would never reopen the withdrawal agreement, and they did. They never, and I say this with real feeling, give an emergency break – yet they did when it came to Stormont. And they never really make exceptions for single market access for non single market countries – and yet they have” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lord Cameron was answering questions from Lords – as unlike other key members of the cabinet he is not elected to parliament.

Baroness Kate Hoey had asked the Foreign Secretary about alternatives to the Irish Sea border. Lord Cameron said: “I absolutely understand her worries and concerns about it – but I think it was a good negotiation. I think it can fulfil the seven tests that the Democratic Unionists have put forward and I know my right honourable friend the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland is working extremely hard to put the institutions back together again”.

Lady Hoey had highlighted problems with the Windsor Framework to the Foreign Secretary. She said she hoped he understood the problems including “businesses not sending goods to Northern Ireland any more – and the break-up of the internal UK market”.