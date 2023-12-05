Lord Cameron backs the Windsor Framework as a "superb negotiation" that can fulfil DUP's seven tests
Responding to a question from Baroness Kate Hoey, the former PM backed the Irish Sea border arrangements – saying the Windsor deal had achieved a number of important concessions from the European Union.
"I had nothing to do with negotiating the Windsor Framework – so I can say this with true meaning. I think it was a superb negotiation. The EU said it would never reopen the withdrawal agreement, and they did. They never, and I say this with real feeling, give an emergency break – yet they did when it came to Stormont. And they never really make exceptions for single market access for non single market countries – and yet they have” he said.
Lord Cameron was answering questions from Lords – as unlike other key members of the cabinet he is not elected to parliament.
Baroness Kate Hoey had asked the Foreign Secretary about alternatives to the Irish Sea border. Lord Cameron said: “I absolutely understand her worries and concerns about it – but I think it was a good negotiation. I think it can fulfil the seven tests that the Democratic Unionists have put forward and I know my right honourable friend the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland is working extremely hard to put the institutions back together again”.
Lady Hoey had highlighted problems with the Windsor Framework to the Foreign Secretary. She said she hoped he understood the problems including “businesses not sending goods to Northern Ireland any more – and the break-up of the internal UK market”.
The former Labour MP had asked Lord Cameron to give a commitment that he would talk to the European Union about alternatives “which could be brought forward with modern technology, with trust and with common sense – that could do away with the Irish Sea border and not be dividing our own country”. He did not respond directly to that point.
