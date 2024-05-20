Lord Cameron says proposed Gibraltar treaty is different from NI Protocol because 'you can leave it'

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said the treaty relating to Gibraltar is different from the NI Protocol. He said: “This is a treaty which if you don’t like it, it has termination clauses – you can leave it”.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron says the deal the government is negotiating with the European Union over Gibraltar is different from the Northern Ireland protocol because it would be possible to leave it.

Lord Cameron also said he “understands the meaning of sovereignty” in Gibraltar – as he faced questions from MPs over the governments deal with the EU on the British territory.

The former Prime Minister said that the government didn’t want to see UK sovereignty over the outpost on the south coast of the Spanish mainland diminished. After Brexit, the Gibraltarian government’s stated position is to have a frictionless border with Spain to maintain its economy – prompting complicated negotiations on the Rock’s border arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DUP MP Sammy Wilson pressed the foreign secretary on the government’s red lines on negotiations about the post-Brexit negotiations with the EU over the Rock – including on EU law and the free movement of British citizens.

Lord Cameron said the treaty relating to Gibraltar is different from the NI Protocol. “This is a treaty which if you don’t like it, it has termination clauses – you can leave it”.

The Tory minister said the deal wouldn’t mean Gibraltar adopting EU law – but would have to have equivalent laws to the EU around people movements. “It will be adjudicated by Gibraltarian judges in Gibraltarian courts – the ECJ won’t have direct read across to it”.

Questioned by committee chair Sir Bill Cash, Lord Cameron said: “I think I understand the meaning of sovereignty, which is you know, Gibraltar is a sovereign UK territory and that shouldn’t and won’t change. In our negotiations there are three things which are absolutely paramount. One is the sovereignty of Gibraltar. The second is the operation of the defence facility. And the third is trying to achieve a deal that is good for the people of Gibraltar and crucially backed by the Government of Gibraltar”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad