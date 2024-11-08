Lord Dodds: ​Labour need to acknowledge democratic deficit caused by the Tories is untenable

​Labour needs to acknowledge the harm caused by the Tories by imposing the Protocol on Northern Ireland according to a DUP peer, who says the democratic deficit caused by the arrangements are “untenable”.

Lord Nigel Dodds says Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom must be fully restored.

Speaking after House of Lords questions about the Safeguarding the Union command paper, Lord Dodds said: ‘‘Not only was the Protocol imposed without support from any unionist elected representative, it left people from every persuasion in our Province disenfranchised in over 300 areas of law, covering vast swathes of the economy.

“As one of world’s largest economies, it is ridiculous that people in Brussels legislate for the trading terms of one part of the United Kingdom. Whether in manufacturing or in horticulture, the continued application of EU law in our country and the internal Irish Sea Border it creates is the root cause of our problems.

“Building on the progress to date, we will continue to fight to fully restore Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom, including arguing for the full primacy of the United Kingdom internal market. We will continue to reject the undermining of its integrity.

“Even at this early stage in the new Parliament, DUP MPs and Peers have demonstrated their willingness to work in co-operation with other Unionists to this end. Any other outcome remains unacceptable in economic, constitutional and democratic terms.’’

The statement was released by the DUP press office, a situation unthinkable earlier this year when, under Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s leadership, the party’s position was that the Irish Sea border had been removed.

