Lord Empey: There is a hierarchy of victims ... many ordinary people don't seem to have a voice

Lord Empey raised his concerns at Westminster

​Hundreds of ordinary people killed during the Troubles “do not seem to have a voice”, a veteran politician has said after the Northern Ireland secretary met the family of murdered lawyer Pat Finucane.

Former Ulster Unionist leader Lord Empey raised concerns at Westminster over what he described as a “hierarchy” over the holding of inquiries into victims of the deadly period.

Former Northern Ireland first minister and DUP leader Baroness Foster of Aghadrumsee also warned the Government against giving the perception “that some victims’ lives are worth more than others”.

The Secretary of State Hilary Benn recently met with the widow of Mr Finucane, who was gunned down by loyalist paramilitaries inside the family home in north Belfast in 1989.

For years, the Finucane family has campaigned for a public inquiry, after several examinations of the case found state forces colluded in the murder.

Earlier this month, a Court of Appeal ruling in Belfast gave the new government three weeks to state how it would carry out an investigation into the lawyer’s death which is compliant with Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Responding to an urgent question in Parliament, foreign minister Baroness Chapman of Darlington said: “The Secretary of State met Mrs Geraldine Finucane and her family in Belfast to hear her views first-hand on the circumstances surrounding the appalling murder of her husband and to discuss next steps for responding to the court’s judgment.

“The Secretary of State wants to ensure that the Government make a decision about the way forward on this case as soon as possible and that this decision takes account of the views of Mrs Finucane.

“As part of this, the Secretary of State has asked the Northern Ireland Office to examine the options available regarding the establishment of an Article 2-compliant investigation into the death of Mr Finucane.”

She added the Government would provide further information on their response to the court “in due course” and committed to update Parliament with a statement when a decision had been made.

Pressing the minister, Lord Empey said: “Will she tell the House what the criteria will be in determining any future inquiries?

“It seems to a lot of people that there is a hierarchy of who gets inquiries and who does not. That can, in part, result from a campaign, whether well-funded or by people who have a profile.

“However, hundreds of ordinary people were murdered in atrocious circumstances similar to those of Patrick Finucane, and they do not seem to have a voice.

“Sight of the criteria that the Government will apply would be most helpful because that would at least let people know what the process is rather than it seeming to be simply responding to high-profile campaigns.”

Responding, Lady Chapman said: “The Government are giving careful consideration to the recent rulings and requests for public inquiries in these cases.

“A decision to establish a public inquiry will be taken only after full consideration of the specific individual factors of each case. The Secretary of State is very concerned to ensure that the Government make decisions in these cases as soon as possible.”

Lady Foster said: “Does the minister agree that it is important that His Majesty’s Government never take any action or decision that would give the perception to victims right across Northern Ireland that some victims’ lives are worth more than others?”

In reply, the minister said: “On her point about all victims being treated with equal respect and concern, of course, she is right.”

Former leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) Baroness Ritchie of Downpatrick said: “I recall the murder of Patrick Finucane. It was one of the most heinous murders in Northern Ireland back in the late 1980s, like many other murders right across the piece.

“I hope that the Government will find a solution for Geraldine Finucane and her family because no doubt they are tortured as a result of such a murder.”

Welcoming the involvement of Mr Benn, former Northern Ireland Secretary Lord Reid of Cardowan said: “This has been a long-running problem, I think since 1989. It is true that the campaign has been kept alive, not least by the stalwart efforts of Geraldine Finucane. It is time that it was brought to some sort of closure.