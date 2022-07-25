Lord Maginnis was one of the negotiators who worked alongside David Trimble in the lead up to the Belfast Agreement in 1998.

“I am deeply saddened to learn that we have lost a giant of Ulster politics,” he said.

The former Fermanagh/South Tyrone UUP MP said: “David was fixed on building a future free from terrorism and delivering real local government for all our people. We worked tirelessly alongside nationalists to forge a new beginning, a new era, and his abiding legacy will be one of hope, respect and belief.”

Lord Maginnis said David Trimble 'immense on the world stage'

He continued: “David was immense on the world stage, a Nobel laureate, who devoted all his energies to creating a better, more stable society. More than that, David was a friend who challenged and was analytical and rigorous in his approach.

“His style was no-nonsense and direct. When he saw suggestions that made sense, he was quick to embrace them. David will be remembered as one of strongest, most courageous leaders Unionism has ever had.”

Lord Maginnis added: “My heartfelt sympathy goes to his wife Daphne and to his family.”

Lord Trimble’s communications director at the time of the Belfast Agreement and the referendum to endorse it in May 1998 said last night that he never worked with a “more principled, decent and courageous politician.”

Former UTV correspondent and PR head Ray Hayden said: “David Trimble was everything that was needed in the late nineties to deliver the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. He had vision and foresight and knew that the prize was well worth all the effort and heartache.

“There were roadblocks along the way, but David, and his very loyal team stuck to the task. David was an immense political figure not only in Northern Ireland but on the national and world stage.

“I will forever remember his direction, determination and fixed approach to attaining a goal worth fighting for.” Mr Hayden added: “He was the very best that unionism had to offer at a pivotal point in our shared history and he didn’t fail us. I wish to convey my deepest sympathies to Daphne and their children.”

Another of Lord Trimble’s close supporters during his time as UUP leader and First Minister, Danny Kennedy, has recalled the kindness of the Nobel laureate.

Mr Kennedy said: “On a personal basis, I will miss him greatly. He was very kind to me and gave me many political opportunities. I am deeply grieved at his passing and extend my sincere sympathy to Lady Daphne, his children Richard, Victoria, Sarah and Nicholas and the entire family circle at this sad and difficult time.”

He described Lord Trimble as a “political colossus” and a “man ahead of his time in so many ways.”